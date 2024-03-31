Heinrich Klaasen has been in scintillating form in the first two games of the IPL 2024, taking apart the bowling attacks of KKR and MI. He scored half-centuries in both games and instilled fear in the bowlers by his amazing six-hitting. This time against Gujarat Titans, despite starting well, he fails to make it big as Rashid Khan makes one to stay low and skid, going through his bat-swing. Klaasen's stumps were wrecked and he had to go back to the dressing room quickly, giving Shubman Gill and Gujarat Titans a big confidence boost. Travis Head Wicket Video: Watch Noor Ahmad Bamboozle Sunrisers Hyderabad Opener During SRH vs GT IPL 2024.

Heinrich Klaasen Wicket Video

I. C. Y. M. I A big wicket ✅ A stunning catch ✅ Rashid Khan is in the thick of things 👏 👏 Head to @JioCinema & @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE 💻📱 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/hdUWPFsHP8 #TATAIPL | #GTvSRH | @gujarat_titans | @rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/YAYQ2bk1hd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2024

