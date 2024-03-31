Travis Head, who was in destructive mood in the last match against Mumbai Indians. fails to inflict much damage this time against Gujarat Titans as Noor Ahmad cleans him up. GT included Noor in the team in place of Spencer Johnson thinking of this potential matchup and Noor has lived upto it. Head started aggressively taking on the new ball seamers of GT but tries to slog sweep a tight ball from Noor, only to miss it entirely and get his wickets knocked over. Fans liked how Noor won the duel and made the video viral on social media. Abhishek Sharma Completes 1000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Match.

Travis Head Wicket Video

