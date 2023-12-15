Australia is off to a great start against Pakistan on Day 1 of the first Test riding on David Warner's century and they look to post a big total on board on Day 2. The AUS vs PAK 1st Test Day 2 starts at 07:50 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST) on Friday, December 15. Star Sports Network has the broadcast rights of Pakistan tour of Australia 2023-24. The AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 HD channels in India. AUS vs PAK free live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. 'Ball Leave Karne Ka Tarika Thoda Casual Hai' Fans React With Funny Jokes to David Warner's Bizarre Way to Give Judgement During AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 Day 1.

AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Aggressive yet cautious. 😮‍💨 Bullish yet patient. 💪@davidwarner31's sensational & fighting 164 on the opening day sent #Pakistan in a doozy.#Australia end Day 1 at 3️⃣4️⃣6️⃣/5️⃣ Tune-in to Day 2 of #AUSvPAK Tomorrow, 7:30 AM | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/oTmQz2zpxg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 14, 2023

