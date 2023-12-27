After a rain-interrupted Day 1 in which Australia survived the initial threat from Pakistan, they will engage again in search of control in the Day 2 of the 2nd Test match at Melbourne. The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test or Boxing Day Test 2023 Day 2 will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 27. The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test Day 2 starts at 05:00 AM as per Indian Standard Time (IST). The AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Day 2 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels in India. As Star Sports Network hosts the broadcast rights of Australia vs Pakistan, its OTT Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of the second Test. AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 Stumps: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne's Gritty Knocks Help Hosts Reach 187/3 At End of Rain-Interrupted Day 1.

AUS vs PAK 2nd Test Day 1 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Australia finish Day 1️⃣ at 187-3 🏏 Aamir Jamal, Salman Ali Agha and Hasan Ali among the wickets ⚡#AUSvPAK https://t.co/u9pH27BZk1 pic.twitter.com/Pg6Bc34sC8 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 26, 2023

