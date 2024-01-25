Australia clash against the West Indies in the 2nd and final Test of the series. The AUS vs WI 2nd Test is a Day-Night match and will be played with a pink ball. The Gabba in Brisbane is hosting this match, starting at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of the Australia vs West Indies 2nd Test and the live telecast of the AUS vs WI 2nd Test will be available on Star Sports 2/HD TV channels. Fans can also watch AUS vs WI 2nd Test live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Steve Smith Shows Sportsman Spirit As He Ties Shamar Joseph's Shoelaces While Fielding During AUS vs WI 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

AUS vs WI 2nd Test 2024 Live

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)