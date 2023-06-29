After an interesting day of cricket which saw Australia do well before England got late wickets, the second Test between the two Ashes rivals heads into Day 2 on June 29. The action would resume at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it would be at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Sony Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Ashes in India and would provide live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Ten 5 channel. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio users can watch the match live for free on the JioTV app. Steve Smith Becomes Second-Fastest Batter in History to Score 9000 Test Runs, Achieves Feat during Day 1 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test.

England vs Australia

The 🐐 prevailed on a pitch that had swing & seam, to put the visitors on 🔝 Can Steve Smith reach his 32nd Test 💯 today?#ENGvAUS ✌nd Test Day ✌- streaming 3:30 pm onwards, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📱#QissaAshesKa #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/ypPw0FcVI6 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 29, 2023

