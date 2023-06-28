Steve Smith continued making his place among the greats of the game with yet another milestone up his sleeve as he became the fastest Australian batter to get to 9,000 runs in Test cricket. The right-hander achieved this feat while batting on Day 1 of the England vs Australia 2nd Test in Ashes 2023 at the Lord's Cricket Ground. Smith is also the second fastest overall in this elite list featuring some of cricket's legends, with only Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara ahead of him. While Smith got to the mark off 174 innings, Sangakkara took two less innings to achieve this milestone. The list also includes the likes of Rahul Dravid, Brian Lara and Ricky Ponting. Bowled! Josh Tongue Breaks David Warner’s Leg Stump with Sensational Delivery during Day 1 of ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test (Watch Video).

