Defending champions Mumbai Indians started perfectly with a nail-biting win over Delhi Capitals. They are at the top of the points table at the moment and will be looking for back-to-back wins to give them some breathing time in the closing phase of the competition. Gujarat Giants will be playing their first game of the competition. The exciting game will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 25th, 2024. Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the WPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match on Sports 18 Network. Live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Match is also available on the Jio Cinema App. Sajeevan Sajana Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About All-Rounder Whose Last-Ball Six Helped Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2024 Opener.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL Match Live

Gujarat Giants are all set for their opening game of #TATAWPL Season 2 💪 They take on the defending Champions, Mumbai Indians in Match 3⃣ at the Chinnaswamy Stadium 🏟️ Who are you backing - 🧡 or 💙#GGvMI | @Giant_Cricket | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/fMPtM6uh2Y — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 25, 2024

WPL 2024 Live on Sports 18 Network

