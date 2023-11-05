India and South Africa will be involved in a top-of-the-table clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 5. Both teams have been in superb form in the World Cup and the winner of this match will not only grab the top spot on the CWC 2023 points table but also gain momentum as the league stage slowly comes to an end. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the India vs South Africa live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels. Fans can also watch India vs South Africa free live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app (only on mobile devices) and website (subscription needed). Is India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

India vs South Africa CWC 2023 Live

Two determined teams. One coveted spot - 🔝 The race for the #GreatestGlory heats up, as 🇮🇳 and 🇿🇦 go head-to-head in a colossal clash. 🤩 Tune-in to #INDvSA in the #WorldCupOnStar Today, 12.30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#CWC23 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/piCTW3EeXD — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 5, 2023

