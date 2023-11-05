IND vs SA DD Sports Live Streaming Online: Table-toppers India and South Africa meet in the match number 37 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both India and South Africa have qualified for the ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal, but will be looking to take top spot on the points table. Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs SA DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 but will IND vs SA ODI be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out. India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs SA CWC Match in Kolkata.

While India come into the contest unbeaten in seven matches in this World Cup, South Africa are next best with just one defeat from seven games. Interestingly, the lone defeat came against the Netherlands. Meanwhile, India will be without all-rounder Hardik Pandya for rest of the tournament, but the way pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are bowling India might not miss Pandya.

Is IND vs SA World Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports has got broadcast rights for selected ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match and will provide India vs South Africa World Cup 2023 live telecast as well. However, the IND vs SA live telecast on DD Sports will be available only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND vs SA live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc. Pakistan Semifinal Scenarios: Here’s How PAK Can Qualify for Semis of ICC World Cup 2023 After Win Over New Zealand.

IND vs SA World Cup 2023 Live Radio Commentary

Sadly, the India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live commentary will not be available on radio. All India Radio (AIR) or Akashvani won't be provide live radio commentary of IND vs SA CWC 2023 match on YouTube.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2023 10:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).