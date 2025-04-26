Looking for revenge, Kolkata Knight Riders will square off against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 26. The KKR vs PBKS IPL 2205 match will be played at Eden Gardens and begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025, and fans can watch the Knight Riders vs Kings IPL 2025 match live telecast on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports Kannada TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch KKR vs PBKS IPL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would need a subscription, as free streaming is available for a limited time. Umran Malik Joins KKR Camp To Continue His Rehab, Jammu and Kashmir Pacer To Not Feature for Defending Champions in Remainder of IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Live

Two teams. One mission 👉 to climb the table. Will Kolkata settle the score, or will Punjab flex their dominance again?#IPLonJioStar 👉 #KKRvPBKS | 26th APR, SAT, 6:30 PM | LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/6vRUVYHTRS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2025

