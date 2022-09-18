Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will face off against each other in the Legends League Cricket 2022 today in Lucknow. The match will be started at 7:30 PM IST. Star Sports Network and Disney+Hoststar would provide the live telecast and online live streaming of the match in India.

Check the match streaming details:

The stage is set for some thrilling action as @manipal_tigers and @Bhilwarakings take on the grounds of Ekana Stadium, Lucknow today. Book your tickets now on @bookmyshow or catch us live on @startsportsindia & @DisneyPlusHS#LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame #LLCT20 pic.twitter.com/h6JwnRTwdF — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) September 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)