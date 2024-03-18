  • Tech
    Search

    How to Watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Final Free Live Streaming Online on FanCode? Get TV Telecast Details of MS vs IU Pakistan Super League Match

    Multan Sultans are all set to lock horns with Islamabad United in the final of the Pakistan Super League 2024. The match will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.

    Socially Team Latestly| Mar 18, 2024 09:15 PM IST
    Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans are all set to take on Islamabad United in the final of the Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL). The match is set to be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18. The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match starts from 09:30 PM IST. (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the fans in India won't be able to watch the match due to the absence of a broadcaster. Though the live streaming of the match will be available on the FanCode app with a premium subscription fee. 'One Minute' Mohammad Rizwan Hilariously Interrupts David Willey’s Conversation With PSL 2024 Commentators For Some Urgent Discussion With England Pacer, Video Goes Viral!

    Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Final Live

