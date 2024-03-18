How to Watch Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, PSL 2024 Final Free Live Streaming Online on FanCode? Get TV Telecast Details of MS vs IU Pakistan Super League Match

Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans are all set to take on Islamabad United in the final of the Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL). The match is set to be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18. The Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 match starts from 09:30 PM IST. (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the fans in India won't be able to watch the match due to the absence of a broadcaster. Though the live streaming of the match will be available on the FanCode app with a premium subscription fee. 'One Minute' Mohammad Rizwan Hilariously Interrupts David Willey’s Conversation With PSL 2024 Commentators For Some Urgent Discussion With England Pacer, Video Goes Viral!

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Final Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)