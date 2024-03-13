A funny incident occurred during the Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Pakistan Super League 2024 (PSL) match. Multan achieved a 79 run in the match and finished at the top of the table. While Multan all-rounder David Willey was talking to the broadcasters, at the same time team's skipper Mohammad Rizwan also arrived to have a word with him. The broadcasters were asking Willey whether he could hear them, but it was Rizwan who answered and said, 'Wait, one minute, we are hearing'. PSL 2024 Playoffs Schedule: Know Who Plays Whom in Second Round of Pakistan Super League Season 9

Mohammad Rizwan and David Willey Share Funny Moment

