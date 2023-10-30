Namibia and Zimbabwe are all set to put on a show in this highly anticipated match when they go up against each other in the fifth T20I at the United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek, Namibia. The NAM vs ZIM contest is scheduled to get underway on October 30 at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). There is no official broadcast partner in India and the NAM vs ZIM live telecast will not be available on any TV channels. However, Fans who are keen on watching Namibia vs Zimbabwe live streaming online can tune in to the FanCode app or website to watch the match but it will require a subscription pass. Rashid Khan Completes 100 ODIs, Felicitated by Teammates Ahead of AFG vs SL CWC 2023

Namibia vs Zimbabwe 5th T20I 2023 Live Streaming

Locked in at 2-2, Zimbabwe takes on Namiba 🇳🇦 in the series decider today at the United Cricket Ground, Windhoek - starts at 15.00 (Central Africa Time) Who will claim the series? 🤔 Live streaming ▶ https://t.co/xBDHaZbKlb#NAMvZIM pic.twitter.com/x2NCljSoFH — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) October 30, 2023

