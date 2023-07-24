North Zone will lock horns with South Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Monday, July 24 at the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry. The encounter will kick-start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Since the BCCI media rights have not been sold yet, the live telecast of the upcoming match will not be available in India. However, Indian fans should not be disheartened as they can watch the live streaming of the encounter on the official BCCI app and website. Duleep Trophy Final 2023: South Zone Beat West Zone by 75 Runs to Lift the Title

North Zone vs South Zone Live

Just 1️⃣ Day to go for the #DeodharTrophy to begin 🏆 Catch all the LIVE action on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI APP 📱 pic.twitter.com/RSfbNlZFnK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)