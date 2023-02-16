New Zealand will face England in the 1st Test of a two-match series starting on Thursday, February 16. The 1st Test, which is a day/night match, will begin at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Unfortunately NZ vs ENG Test series have no broadcasters in India and this match will not be telecasted here. However, fans can still watch the live streaming of this game on the Prime Video app and website with a subscription. NZ vs ENG: Ben Duckett Sarcastic About his Height in England Team Photo, James Neesham Left Confused!

