Pakistan will face England in the fourth T20I of the seven-match series on September 25, Sunday. The match, like the previous one, will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and is slated to start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will bring the live telecast of this match to fans in India. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs ENG 4th T20I 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

