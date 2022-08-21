Pakistan and Netherlands face off in the 3rd One-Day International match of the series in Rotterdam on August 21, 2022 (Monday). Fans can tune into FanCode to watch the live streaming of the match in India. Fans from Pakistan can catch the live action on PTV Sports.

🗣️ @imabd28 is feeling proud to be making his ODI debut today against the Netherlands#NEDvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/VAhCJgxxze — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)