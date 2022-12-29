New Zealand have worked hard to wipe the deficit and finally took the lead against Pakistan in the first innings of the 1st Test at Karachi. Tom Latham and Kane Williamson scored centuries with the Pakistan pacers failing to make any impact. The fourth day will resume at 10.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on the Sony Liv app and website. Imam-Ul-Haq, Abrar Ahmed's Dropped Catch Reminds Fans of Saeed Ajmal-Shoaib Malik’s Iconic Drop, Comedy of Errors Occurs During PAK vs NZ 1st Test (Watch Video).

PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 4 Live on Sony Liv

🇵🇰 will look to redeem themselves against the Black Caps after failing to register a single win in their series against England 🙌 Watch PAKvNZ 1st Test tomorrow, 10:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/B78V8BCnym — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 25, 2022

