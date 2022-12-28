There have been some really funny and weird moments in cricket involving Pakistan fielders, especially when it has come to taking catches in the outfield. And an event, which could well be an addition to this was when Imam-Ul-Haq and Abrar Ahmed failed to judge a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Tom Blundell in the first Test in Karachi. The two players ran for the catch but no one really attempted it, with Imam-Ul-Haq catching hold of the ball after it bounced. Pakistan captain Babar Azam was expectedly not happy at all and expressed his displeasure at this moment. Some netizens were reminded of that epic moment when Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal were involved in a similar episode back during an ODI against the West Indies. Kane Williamson Survives Dismissal After Sarfaraz Ahmed Misses Stumping Opportunity During PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 3.

Tom Blundell's catch drop Leaves Babar Azam Angry:

Babar Azam Unhappy:

Babar Azam is angry as the poor effort from Imam Ul Haq and Abrar Ahmed drop the catch of Tom Blundell.#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/pZ0KFYqHzk — Tanveer Hassan (@tanveerspeaks_) December 28, 2022

Fans were reminded of the Shoaib Malik-Saeed Ajmal Incident:

Pakistan team carrying their legacy. pic.twitter.com/4XgmIqYUMJ — Rohan Chahar (@rohanChahar05) December 28, 2022

Here's That Video:

