In-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns against undefeated Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 on Wednesday, April 10. The RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru, and commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the RCB vs DC live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but will need a subscription. MS Dhoni Becomes First Wicketkeeper In IPL History To Take 150 Catches, Achieves Record During PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Live

When Delhi’s own Virat Kohli locks horns with the Delhi Capitals, and Bengaluru’s KL Rahul stares down RCB—you know it’s more than just runs. It’s personal. It’s pride. It’s Rivalry Week! 🔥 #IPLRivalryWeek#IPLonJioStar 👉 #RCBvDC | THU, 10 Apr | 6:30 PM LIVE on Star Sports 1,… pic.twitter.com/55yXOqP1MN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)