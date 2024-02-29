Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will be playing the seventh match of the competition. The exciting game will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday, February 29. Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the WPL 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League Match on Sports 18 Network. Live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Women’s Premier League Match is also available on the Jio Cinema App. WPL 2024: ‘I Just Played the Ball on Merit, My Natural Game’, Says Kiran Navgire.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals WPL 2024

