South Zone will square off against East Zone in the final showdown of Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Thursday, August 3 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. The summit clash will get underway at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams are studded with top-quality players and an evenly contested match seems to be on the cards. With the BCCI Media rights yet to be sold, the live telecast of this match won't be available. However, fans need not worry as they can watch the live streaming of this contest on the BCCI.TV website and BCCI app. Deodhar Trophy 2023: Red-Hot South Zone Hold Edge Over Competitive East Zone in Final

South Zone vs East Zone, Deodhar Trophy 2023 Final Live

All in readiness for the #DeodharTrophy Final 🏆 📍Puducherry South Zone 🆚 East Zone Who do you reckon will win this 🤔 #Final pic.twitter.com/5CcXs5SAAg — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 2, 2023

