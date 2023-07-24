West Zone is set to take NorthEast Zone in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Monday, July 24. While West Zone would be led by Priyank Panchal, Langlonyamba Keishangbam will captain NorthEast Zone. The match would be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry and it is slated to begin at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, since the BCCI media rights are yet to be sold, the live telecast of this match will not be available. But fans can surely watch live streaming of this contest on the BCCI.TV and official BCCI app. Duleep Trophy Final 2023: South Zone Beat West Zone by 75 Runs to Lift the Title.

West Zone vs North East Zone

Just 1️⃣ Day to go for the #DeodharTrophy to begin 🏆 Catch all the LIVE action on https://t.co/pQRlXkCguc and the official BCCI APP 📱 pic.twitter.com/RSfbNlZFnK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) July 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)