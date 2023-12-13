After the ODI series which went in favour of West Indies 2-1, England and the Carribean hosts will take on each other in the first of the three-match T20I series starting from Wednesday, December 13. The WI vs ENG 1st T20I 2023 has a start time of 3:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), The match is scheduled at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster of the series in India and the live telecast of the match will not be available on the TV sets of fans. Although, the live streaming of the match will be available on fancode app and website with a pass. FanCode to Provide Harris Shield 2023 Final Live Streaming Online on Mobile App and Website.

WI vs ENG 3rd ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)