Ibrahim Zadran created history as he became the first Afghanistan cricketer to score a hundred in ICC Cricket World Cups. The right-hander achieved this remarkable feat during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Australia on November 7. Zadran got to this mark off 131 balls with seven fours to his name. He has been superb so far in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and has deservedly got to this mark. Afghanistan's previous highest individual score in ODI World Cups was 96 by Samiullah Shinwari in 2015. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated.

Ibrahim Zadran Scores Century

