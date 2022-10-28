The toss between England and Australia has been delayed due to rain. The T20 World Cup Super 12 clash was scheduled to play at 1:30 pm (IST) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Earlier this day, the match between Afghanistan and Ireland has been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain.

See Tweet:

The toss between England and Australia has been delayed due to rain ☔#T20WorldCup #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/lLvI7dLsGJ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 28, 2022

