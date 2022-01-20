The schedule for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be announced on January 21, 2022 (Friday). The most recent edition of the multination competition ended in November 2021, with Australia winning the title for the first time in their history.

🗓 21.01.2022 The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Australia 2022 fixture is coming! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/9Z2ASZgaty — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) January 14, 2022

Fixtures To Be Announced Soon

Two T20 World Cups in two years? BIG TIME! The FULL fixture for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 is coming! 🤯#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YspZYI16mb — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) January 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)