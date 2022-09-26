Indian Cricket team continued their good form in the T20 international cricket as they managed to stay on top of the ICC T20I team standings, according to the latest statement from the global cricket body. The Men in Blue clinched a 2-1 series win against Australia at home and have extended their lead at the top of the team rankings. Rohit Sharma's side (268 points) have taken a seven-point lead over their closest rival England.

India stay on top of ICC T20I Team Rankings:

Some good news for India less than three weeks out from the start of the #T20WorldCup 🔥https://t.co/sqpDlZ6goS — ICC (@ICC) September 26, 2022

