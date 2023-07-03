With one spot filled for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, three more spots are left to be filled. And today, we are going to discuss what are the chances of others teams to make it to the grand stage. Zimbabwe have played good cricket so far and remain in contention to qualify. Despite a loss against Sri Lanka, the Chevrons just need to win their remaining game against Scotland to qualify. Scotland too remain in contention to qualify for the big stage after their commanding win over West Indies, but they also need to win their remaining two matches in order to avail a chance of qualifying for the World Cup. Meanwhile, the Netherlands have played three matches and have lost two of them, thus losing their chance to qualify but if they manage to win their remaining games with significant margins then they may avail a chance to qualify, they also need to hope that Zimbabwe lose to Scotland in their upcoming match.

Qualification Chances

Three nations, one spot left 👀 Here is what each team needs to do at the #CWC23 Qualifier to play in the ICC Men's @cricketworldcup in India ⬇️https://t.co/JSg26Kf9iF — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2023

