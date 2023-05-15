Royal Challengers Bangalore stormed back into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs race after registering a 112-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Sawai Manisingh Stadium, Jaipur. Batting first, RCB put a total of 171-5 on board. In reply, RR were bowled out for only 59. Expectedly, RCB players were in a great mood in the dressing room after the match. RCB later shared a video of their dressing room on social media. In the video, Virat Kohli could be seen saying, "If I had bowled, RR they would have been all out for 40." Virat Kohli Meets Yashasvi Jaiswal, Duo Engage in Friendly Conversation After RR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Virat Kohli Wanted to Bowl Against RR?

Virat Kohli wanted to bowl yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WjM54wfKvL — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 15, 2023

Post Game Dressing Room Reactions of RCB Players

Dressing Room Reactions RR v RCB A near-perfect game, 2 points in the bag, positive NRR - that sums up the satisfying victory in Jaipur. Parnell, Siraj, Maxwell, Bracewell and Anuj take us through the events that transpired and the road ahead.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/cblwDrfVgd — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 15, 2023

