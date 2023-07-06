England fans continued their tirade against Alex Carey as they came up with a chant for the Australian wicketkeeper-batter on Day 1 of the 3rd Test in Ashes 2023. Carey had run out Jonny Bairstow on Day 5 of the 2nd Test, which created a lot of controversy all around and although the dismissal was a legitimate one, fans, mostly those of England, said that it was against the 'Spirit of Cricket'. The English fans chanted, 'If you hate Carey, stand up' in unison at Headingley in Leeds. Castled! Mark Wood's Fiery Delivery Sends Usman Khawaja’s Stumps Rattling on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 3rd Test (Watch Video).

England Fans Chant for Alex Carey

