The Dubai Capitals and Desert Vipes are set to clash in the final of the International T20 League 2025. This Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium at start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, February 9. Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee and &Pictures TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers ILT20 2025 Final online. ILT20 2025: Dubai Capitals Set To Lock Horns With Desert Vipers in Epic International League T20 Final.

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Live

