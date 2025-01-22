Desert Vipers will play Sharjah Warriorz in match 15 of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 season. The game will be held at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. The high-voltage clash will begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz International T20 League Cricket match online. ILT20 2025: Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran Power MI Emirates To Win Against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Live Streaming

Match 1️⃣5️⃣ The Stage is Set! 🔛⚡️ The Desert Vipers are hungry for revenge after their 4-match streak was cut short, while the Sharjah Warriorz are determined to bounce back to winning ways! Who will bring the fire to the field and seize the win? 🔥 #DVvSW #DPWorldILT20… pic.twitter.com/dKPSUGJrdC — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 22, 2025

