Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will be hoping to notch up a win when they take on Gulf Giants in the International League T20 (ILT20) on Sunday, January 15. The match will be played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, starting at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sunil Narine's side faced a defeat to Dubai Capitals in the first game and would hope to rectify their mistakes in this match. On the other hand, Gulf Giants will be competing in their first match. Zee Network will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can watch live streaming of this contest, for free on the Zee5 app. Ravindra Jadeja Set To Feature in Ranji Trophy To Regain Match Fitness Ahead of India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants:

It's GAME TIME! ⏰ The crowd is ready, the players are focused, and the first match for today is about to begin soon. @ADKRiders vs @GulfGiants #DPWorldILT20 #ALeagueApart #ADKRvGG pic.twitter.com/Lxs9YXDYs7 — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)