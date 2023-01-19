The ILT20 is all set to move to Sharjah as Dubai Capitals are set to lock horns against Gulf Giants once again. The last encounter between the teams ended with a Gulf Giants Win. The Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals International League T20 in UAE match is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 19. The venue of the match is at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and the start time is slated to be 7;30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Cinema will provide a live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the game on the Zee5 website and app in various regional languages like Tamil. Telegu, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals ILT20 Live Streaming Details:

