After a win in the last match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, MI Emirates take on Dubai Capitals, who will look to redeem themselves after defeat against Sharjah Warriors. The MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals International League T20 match is scheduled to be held on Sunday, January 22. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and is slated to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Cinema will provide the live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch the free live streaming of the game on the Zee5 website and app in various regional languages like Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals ILT20 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

