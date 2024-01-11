The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to share a video which includes almost every player of team India who is gonna feature in IND vs AFG 1st T20 2024. In the video, players can be seen talking humorously about the weather at the Mohali Stadium where the 1st T20 will be played on Thursday, January 11. In the cold and chilly weather of Punjab, players can be seen comparing the weather of other states. Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid! BCCI Extends Heartfelt Wishes To Head Coach of India Men’s Cricket Team As he Turns 51.

Have a Look at the Video Here

Jacket 🧥 ON

Warmers ON

Gloves 🧤 ON #TeamIndia have a funny take on their "chilling" ❄️🥶 training session in Mohali. #INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/rWeodTeDr2— BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2024

