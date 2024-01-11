The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) marked the occasion of India Men’s Cricket Team head coach Rahul Dravid as he turned 51 on Thursday, January 11. BCCI took to social media to wish the former captain of Team India. Rahul Dravid went on to play 509 international matches and scored 24,208 runs across all formats of international cricket. Rahul Dravid also managed to score 48 international centuries. Rahul Dravid Birthday Special: Relive ‘The Wall’s’ Lord’s Test Century in 2011 Against England (Watch Video)

Have a Look at the Social Media Post Shared by BCCI

509 intl. matches 👏

24,208 intl. runs 👌

4⃣8⃣ intl. hundreds 💯



Here’s wishing Rahul Dravid - Former #TeamIndia Captain and present Head Coach of India (Men's team) - a very Happy Birthday 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/6yuh9aL5my— BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2024

