Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi has won the toss and decided that the team will be bowling first against India in the Asia Cup Super 4 encounter. KL Rahul will captain the Men in Blue as Rohit Sharma has been rested. Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar come in for India.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan have won the toss and elect to bowl first against #TeamIndia KL Rahul to Captain the team in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Live - https://t.co/1UkuWxy3Ee #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/cgeEN8nJxD — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2022

