Abhishek Sharma proved in the first match of the Asia Cup 2025 why he has been picked in the Team India squad over the likes of Priyansh Arya or Riyan Parag. Abhishek Sharma smashed the first ball of the Indian innings against UAE for a six during the Asia Cup 2025. It was Haider Ali who bowled the slow delivery on the off-stump line and Abhishek went through smashing for it for a six. With it, he became the fourth Indian batter to hit a six on the first ball. Fans were amazed and made the video viral on social media. Kuldeep Yadav Three Wickets in One Over Video: Watch Star Indian Spinner Dismiss Rahul Chopra, Muhammad Waseem and Harshit Kaushik During IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Abhishek Sharma Hits Six On First Ball Of Team India's Innings

6 & 4 off the first two balls by a Sharma - we've seen that before 😌🔥 Watch #DPWORLDASIACUP2025 - LIVE on #SonyLIV & #SonySportsNetwork TV Channels 📺#AsiaCup #INDvUAE pic.twitter.com/NdyGejW9zk — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) September 10, 2025

