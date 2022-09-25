Virat Kohli scored his 33rd T20I fifty and Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering half-century as India won the final game by six wickets to clinch a 2-1 series victory at Hyderabad on September 25. Batting first, Australia put up a score of 186 runs, losing seven wickets in the process. India chased down the winning target of 187 runs in the final over of the match.

India win by six wickets in 3rd T20I against Australia:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)