India have been bowled out for 109 in the first innings of the 3rd Test against Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Despite losing the toss, Australia bowled superbly. Matthew Kuhnemann took a five-wicket haul and was the pick of the bowlers. Nathan Lyon meanwhile picked up three wickets. For India, Virat Kohli 22(52) was the top scorer. Australia will be now looking to take a big lead when they come to bat.

India Bowled Out for 109

