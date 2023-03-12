India have taken a 91-run lead against Australia in the 4th Test of Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Batting first, Australia scored 480 in their 1st innings. In reply, India's innings ended at 571. Virat Kohli 186(364) and Shubman Gill 128(235) scored centuries for the home side. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy took three wickets each. Shreyas Iyer could not come out to bat due to injury. 'Welcome Back Virat Kohli’ Fans Celebrate Indian Cricket Star’s End of Test Century Drought As he Smashes 75th International Hundred.

India Take 91-Run Lead

