Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and other members of the India National Cricket Team left for England ahead of the much-anticipated IND vs ENG 2025 Test series that starts from June 20. The new Test captain of the India National Cricket Team held a pre-departure press conference alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir in Mumbai before leaving for England. In a video, the India National Cricket Team stars which include Shubman Gill, his deputy Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah along with head coach Gautam Gambhir and other support staff members, were seen preparing to leave for England. India vs England Test Series Trophy Renamed Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy; Silverware to be Unveiled In Run-Up to Marquee Series in 2025.

India National Cricket Team Players Leave for England

VIDEO | Mumbai: Indian Cricket Team left for England to play in the Test series. India will be plating five-match Test series in England starting June 20.#INDvsENG (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Sup1eAbYif — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2025

Indian Players 'England Bound and Ready'

