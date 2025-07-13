Washington Sundar memes went viral on social media after the spinner starred with four wickets in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 13. On Day 4, the off-spinner made his presence felt in the Lord's Test as he rattled England's middle-order, picking up the big wickets of Joe Root (40), Ben Stokes (33), Jamie Smith (8) and Shoaib Bashir (2), with all the batters being bowled. Washington Sundar finished with figures of 4/22 and his performance helped India bowl England out for just 192 runs, thereby setting a 193-run target for the visitors to chase down and win the Lord's Test. Take a look at some funny memes below. Jasprit Bumrah Castles Brydon Carse With Magnificent Yorker During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Apt!

Hilarious

Washington Sundar is like a Thar owner, jahaan gap dikhta hai ghusa deta hai pic.twitter.com/8Dmrhk8g2E — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 13, 2025

'How England Saw Washington Sundar'

How eng batsman seeing Washington Sundar today pic.twitter.com/pMbKRBoYUc — Vatsala Tripathi (@tripathihiiiihi) July 13, 2025

Haha

Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah Saving India

