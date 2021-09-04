As Rohit Sharma finished 11,000 international runs as an opener on Saturday, he became the second-fastest batsman to reach the landmark in 246 innings. Sachin Tendulkar still remains the fastest batsman to reach 11,000 runs in 241 innings. Rohit achieved his victory during the ongoing fourth Test match between India and England . He still holds the highest average of 49.31 among all the international openers who crossed the same number of runs.

