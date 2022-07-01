Jasprit Bumrah corrected Mark Butcher's 'fast bowlers as captains of India' statement at the toss ahead of India's fifth Test against England on July 1. Standing in his very toss as Test captain, Bumrah was quick to correct Butcher, when the latter said that India have never been captained by a fast bowler before. Bumrah cites Kapil Dev's example as the first one.

Watch Video:

England have won the toss & elected to bowl. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/KYG4yBEeTG — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)