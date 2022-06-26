The first T20I game between India and Ireland has been reduced to 12 overs per side after rain delayed the start of the game. The match will begin at 06:50 pm local time (11:20 PM IST). The powerplay will be for first the first four overs.

UPDATE - Play to start at 6.50 PM local time. Overs: 12 Powerplay: 1-4 overs 2 bowlers can bowl 3 overs each, 3 bowlers can bowl 2 overs each.#IREvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) June 26, 2022

